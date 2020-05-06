Balloon artists spreading joy

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville balloon artist is participating in a worldwide movement to spread joy during strange times.

Felicia Green with FMG2 Heart Creations is sharing her balloon sculptures as part of the “One Million Bubbles of Love” movement.





On March 26, the first One Million Bubbles of Love event was held, “with over 350 designers from 15 countries” participating. The next event on April 11 and 12 saw participation skyrocket, with 1900 designers from 81 countries.

On May 9 and 10, the designers will showcase their creations again for the third One Million Bubbles of Love event. They are “encouraged to create something artsy and fun either in their yards at home or in a public place, to convey the message of ‘Be Safe, Be Kind.'”

Project leader Steven Jones explained:

“Balloons make people happy in ways nothing else does, so if working balloon professionals cannot make people smile right now, who really can?”

