BBB assists in avoiding scams on Giving Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Giving Tuesday starts off the giving season, but one thing you won’t want to give away is your personal information and the donation you’re trying to make.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) created a guide ahead of this year’s global generosity movement to deter donors from falling into scammer traps. This includes double checking charity names for accuracy, seeking their financial status, and even being wary of emotional appeals.

The BBB, also created an extension to search the name of any organization to ensure there’s no pending scam complaints.

Amy Maciariello with Trident United Way (TUW), echoed the BBB’s efforts. Maciariello said to be sure to do your own research ahead of giving this year.

Additionally, Maciariello says make sure it’s a nonprofit that you are familiar with and have seen their work. As for how safest to donate, Maciariello suggested to go directly to their website.

For Trident United Way’s Giving Tuesday, their donations will go directly into their Resource Connection Centers. In the past 3 months, the TUW’s Resource Connection Center has served nearly 800 people, provided nearly 1700 services, and has given nearly 900 phone referrals. This makes this year’s donations more important than ever before.

We’ve seen early on just a record level number of calls initially for very basic needs. That first round of increase we saw was in food insecurity the second round of increase of need was in utility assistance and now we’re seeing rental assistance in homebuying assistance. Amy Maciariello, Director of Strategy and Innovation TUW

As the pandemic continues—so will the need for assistance. Maciariello asked that, “if you can give …give. Our community needs the support of those who are able to give and today is a great day to start that.”

To give to Trident United Way for Giving Tuesday, click here.