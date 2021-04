BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Friday evening responded to a collision involving a Berkeley County School District (BCSD) school bus on Highway 52.

According to BCSD, the only child onboard at the time was the child of the bus driver.

The bus was stopped at railroad tracks and was struck by a car.

We are working to learn more.

Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated.