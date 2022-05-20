LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman faces assault charges after she attacked her relatives during a dispute Thursday morning at a Ladson residence.

According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Rheo Derouen (28) was said to be “highly intoxicated from drinking alcohol” before attacking three other family members at a Ladson home.

Her two brothers and father were also present when the assault happened.

Derouen allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife, measured to be two inches wide and eight inches long, and ran at one of her brothers yelling “I’m going to slit your throat,” the report read.

Her brothers were able to remove the knife as she fell to the floor.

The report also said that Derouen bit one of her brother’s private areas.

Derouen was charged with one count of second-degree assault and battery and an additional count of third-degree assault and battery.