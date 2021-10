BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Beaufort County EMS and Bluffton Township Fire District will have a grand opening and open house for the new Station #31.

The open house is set for October 26 at 10 a.m.

Beaufort County Councilman Mark Lawson, County Administrator Eric Greenway, Beaufort County EMS Director Donna Ownby and Station Chief Thompson will all speak during the open house.

Station #31 is located at 31 Red Barn Drive in Bluffton.