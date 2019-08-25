Become a volunteer for the blind and visually impaired

CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD) – The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina is hosting a volunteer open house on Wednesday, August 28th.

The main office is located in Charleston at 1 Carriage Lane. In addition, ABVI recently began offering classes at two satellite locations in Summerville.

The Open House will take place at their main location on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to tour the facility, observe programs, meet staff and clients and learn more about current volunteer opportunities.

ABVI’s currently needs volunteers in the following areas:

Administrative/Office

Sighted Assistants in Braille Classes

Client Connections which includes social events, luncheons, art therapy and other classes

Job Readiness Coaching

Special Events

The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina was founded over 80 years ago to enrich the quality of life of blind and visually impaired adults in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.

Through their Own Your Life program, ABVI helps blind and visually impaired clients learn new approaches to daily life.

The Own Your Life program offers two tracks.

Personal Independence is for clients who want to learn how to live independently without sighted assistance.

Vocational Rehabilitation is for clients who are ready to learn the adaptive skills needed to enter or re-enter the workforce.

Since the launch of Own Your Life, approximately 300 blind and visually individuals have taken part in classes, therapy sessions, social opportunities and trainings.

Lunch will be provided. Guests are welcome to drop-in anytime between 11 am and 1 pm. And there will even have a fun door prize. Everyone who attends will be entered in the drawing for an ABVI Tote Bag, a bottle of Braille wine and a few other goodies.

RSVP by Monday, August 26, 2019 to Susan Lucas at 843.410.1061 or slucas@abvisc.org.

For more information, visit: www.abvisc.org/volunteer/.