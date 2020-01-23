Becoming a super-hero by being a super-seamstress

JAMES ISLAND S.C. (WCBD) – You don’t have to be from another planet or galaxy to be a superhero or super-villain ⁠— but you will need a cape.

Toby Casey, the Children’s Librarian at Baxter-Patrick James Island Library says sewing is an important skill for kids to learn now, so they are prepared for the future.

Jobs seem to be getting more demanding and less paying. And so sometimes you know, our young adults coming out of college are finding themselves having to go to jobs where they do not have the proper attire. Toby Casey, Children’s Librarian

While sewing machines may not be the most attainable of products to own in home, the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library has machines ready for community use. All that one needs to do, is bring their own fabric.

