Better Business Bureau warns college students about new employment scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A warning today from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) about employment scams targeting people desperate for jobs, especially college students.

The BBB says one student was contacted to interview for a finance internship and signed a contract with her name, birth date, phone number and email.

“Harvesting information, as much information as they can,” said Chris Hadley, Better Business Bureau. “If they are contacting you and say hey we need to run a background check and we want you to send us money for the background check. No legitimate job is going to ask you for money upfront.”

The BBB says jobs are often sent to your school email address from what appears to be the school’s job placement office.

Experts suggest asking questions and say it is important to do your homework and be aware.