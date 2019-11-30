Black Friday Shoppers take advantage of deals at Tanger, shops across Lowcountry

Black Friday shoppers were out in full force Friday at the Tanger Outlet and other shops across the Lowcountry.

News 2 spoke to several shoppers, some say the long lines and crowds of people were a good thing and they enjoyed it. Others say it discouraged them and they will not do their shopping until Cyber Monday.

“The lines are too long, and that if you’re going to do Black Friday shopping, do your shopping online,” said one shopper at the Tanger Outlets.

The accounting firm, KPMG’s 2019 holiday shopping season survey says 57% of holiday shoppers started spending their holiday budget before Black Friday but shoppers at Tanger say most lines were still long.

Holiday shopping deals will continue through the Holiday weekend with Small Business Saturday followed by Cyber Monday.