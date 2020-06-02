Black Out Tuesday takes over social media platforms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In light of the protests and demonstrations we see throughout the country, people are taking to social media to express their stance.

What started with the music industry vowing to pause business for the day has taken over all media outlets.

In honor of George Floyd and many others, people are showing their support by posting blacked out pictures to their various social media platforms using the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday.

People are urging those who are sharing posts to not use the #BlackLivesMatter tag, because it will drown out the information shared under the BLM hash tag.

How to Participate: