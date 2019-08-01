Blessed Sacrament gets new steeples

West Ashley, SC (WCBD)- Steeples will once again sit atop Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in West Ashley.

The original steeples were brought down by Hurricane Hugo in the 1980’s and the towers where they sat have been empty since.

Deborah Nelson says she remembers the day the steeples fell after hearing the news from her brother.

“He said ‘I’ve got some bad news. The steeples are in the middle of Savannah Highway’,” she said.

The steeples were a gift from an anonymous donor, who was a founding member of the Church.

Sallie Bendt, a Charleston native and Blessed Sacrament teacher says the community is excited to see the steeples rise once again.

“It’s very exciting for all of us, especially those who remember when there were steeples on there before Hurricane Hugo.”

Construction will take another two days and will officially be completed on August 3.