Body of missing boater recovered on Lake Hartwell, Ga. officials confirm

HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – The body of a missing boater was found in shallow water of Lake Hartwell Friday morning.

According to the Georgia game warden Stan Elrod, crews found the body of David Dean, 69, of Illinois, at around 10 a.m. in the water approximately a mile where they believe he went missing.

Elrod said they used three different types of sonar and then brought their aviation out Friday at around 7:30 a.m.

Crews spotted the body from the helicopter.

