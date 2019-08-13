Body recovered after search for missing swimmer on Intracoastal Waterway, coroner’s office says

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A body has been recovered after crews spent days searching for a missing swimmer on the Intracoastal Waterway, the coroner’s office says.

Robert Edge, with the Horry County Coroner’s Office, says the drowning victim was recovered.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Aquatic Investigation and Recovery dive team recovered the body of a missing swimmer around 8 p.m. on Monday, according to a release from SCDNR. The body of a 21-year-old Pawleys Island man was found near Wacca Wache Landing.

The area searched by crews ranged from about 5 feet to about 20 feet deep, SCDNR said. The incident remains under investigation.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue’s dive team, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire and the SCDNR continued the search for the missing swimmer on Monday.

On Facebook, Horry County Fire Rescue said the department’s Marine Rescue/Dive Team responded to the call near mile marker 53 of the Intracoastal Waterway.

The call was dispatched by Horry County 911 around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.