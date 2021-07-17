BOLO: CPD requesting public help in finding missing 30-year-old man and 20-year-old woman

UPDATE 7/17, 12:44 PM – CPD has located Sicely Ward. Detectives still searching for Joshua Peterson.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston PD detectives are requesting the public’s help in locating two missing people, Joshua Peterson and Sicely Ward.

Joshua Peterson was last seen on July 14 at 3:30 P.M. in the area of 5 Charleston Center.

Peterson is described as a 30-year-old white male, 5’6″ in height, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and several tattoos on his arms.

Sicely Ward was last seen July 15 around 1:00 P.M. at 308 Shortleaf Drive by another family member. Ward is believed to be in the 99 West Edge Street area of Charleston.

Peterson and Ward are both separate missing cases.

Anyone with information on Peterson’s or Ward’s whereabouts are asked to call CPD Central Detectives at (843) 743-7200.