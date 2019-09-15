CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The inaugural Books, Babies and Booze tour is making a pit stop in Charleston on Sunday to present The Adventures of Duke, The Therapy Dog: Duke Finds a Home.”

This is happening at Two Blokes Brewing in Mount Pleasant. The event starts at noon.

Local author Alyson Murphy will read her book “The Manatee Who Finds Mindfulness.” It’s a story about a young manatee who gets separated from her mother and has to use mindful moments to find her way home.

News 2’s Olivia Parsons will read “The Adventures of Duke the Therapy Dog: Duke Finds a Home.” The book tells the true story about a rescue dog name Duke who hits the puppy jackpot when he gets adopted by a loving family. This picture book for children is an endearing tale about new beginnings with a happy ending. This children’s book is the first in a series sharing all about Duke’s happy life, silly capers, and true calling — becoming a therapy dog.

The national tour will be stopping in MD, DC, VA, PA, FL, NC, SC, GA, TN, CO, WA, OR, TX, and IL.

Every stop features a structured entertainment time for reading with children, and a moment for parents to unwind with a pint of beer. Books are available for purchase at each event