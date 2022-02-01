Boone Hall Plantation, Berkeley Electric donate $125K to restore historic African American schoolhouse

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – All month long during the month of February, News 2 is honoring black history across the Lowcountry. Plans to turn a historic African American School House into a cultural center in the Snowden Community are moving forward thanks to help of some donations. Boone Hall Plantation and Berkeley Electric are chipping in over $100,000 towards the efforts.

Tuesday’s check presentation kicked off African American history month and for those working to convert the school, it signified a major step forward in their efforts to preserve the history of where they came from.

For the African American Historic Settlement Commission, it’s about securing the needed funding to transform a nearly 120-year-old-building into a public asset.

“My first grade and the foundation for my education started right here,” says Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, who is an alumna of the school house.

The project providing a facelift for the school house that provided hope and opportunity for those who attended. For Stokes-Marshall, her hope and opportunity came during segregation.

“It’s extremely important to me that we preserve that history,” says Stokes-Marshall. “It’s about knowing where you came from to know where you’re going.”

Long Point school house served several African American settlement communities in the area, including many who lived and worked at Boone Hall Plantation.

“So, there is a direct connection to this community as well as other settlement communities here in Mount Pleasant but in particular this community because of close proximity that it is to Boone Hall Plantation,” says John Wright, President of the African American Historic Settlement Commission.

Boone Hall, Berkeley Electric and the African American historic settlement commission investing in the historic school house in a big way.

“We want to raise awareness that this is a public facility that will be used when it’s restored to the Long Point Cultural Educational Center,” says Wright.

Boone Hall chipping in $100,000, Berkeley Electric adding $25,000, the commission’s President Wright says the funds go a long way to getting the project started.

“Then the next steps are to literally do the architectural engineered design on what the school will look like,” says Wright.

Wright and the Snowden Community are hopeful donations will continue in order to tell the history for generations to come.

“This is not something that is happening every day and it’s very important and it’s very significant and we’re happy, very happy to partner with Boone Hall,” says Wright.

Wright says the $125,000 makes up about half the money to complete the project. The commission says for those interested in donating can do so through it’s go fund me page.