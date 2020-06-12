Bowling Centers/Alleys allowed to reopen to the general public

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday morning, Governor McMaster lifted restrictions in his newest executive order on Bowling Alleys and Centers. While said it was sudden, a local bowling center telling News 2, they were prepared.

For Ashley Lanes Bowling Center, it’s been almost 3 months to date since they were allowed to be open to the general public. The decision to reopen today, at a moment’s notice.

Jerry Kaynard, the President of Ashley Lanes, said he hopes the opening brings a lighter air to the community even with the new protocols in place.

I’m just looking forward to seeing a lot of people here with smiles on their faces if we can see them. Now if they wear a mask—you may not be able to see it unless they are looking at the eyes but when I’m inside, I’m going to be putting on my mask and hopefully everybody will be smiling as they enjoy themselves safely. Jerry Kaynard, President of Ashely Lanes Bowling Center

Kaynard added that while masks are heavily encouraged there are other safety measures that have implemented as well. One of those measures, a move advised by Accelerate SC, is separating groups by an empty lane.

As for bowling balls and shoes—the governor’s order asking patrons to bring their own, but if not, Kaynard says it’s taken care of.

Shoes that are used will be sprayed and sanitized, it will be some separation between uses for those in league play, they have their own shoes so that’s not an issue. Jerry Kaynard, President of Ashley Lanes Bowling Center

Management said that starting Monday they will be closed for some time to the general public just to allow their senior league bowlers the chance to bowl freely and safely.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.