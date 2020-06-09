BoycottKingStreet more than just a social media post

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new hashtag and movement on Instagram—#BoycottKingStreet is gaining traction.

Those supporting the movement and one of the creators said it stems from a long period of not feeling welcomed and being discriminated against. She further explained that those involved with the movement saying an apology after the fact is no longer enough.

Mika Gadsden, the creator of the Charleston Activist Network, stated the problems with King Street have been long standing.

Stemming back, way back, before the civil rights era. We’ve seen boycotts, we’ve seen riots, dating back to the red summer of 1919. All based on race and there’s some issues there, there’s some underlying issues that King Street seems to symbolize. And we’ve seen some of that, manifest during the uprising that took place a couple of weekends ago. Courtney Hicks, Outreach Assistant Avery Research Center

Gadsden went on to note that it’s not enough to just sit down and have conversations. It’s having both the city and visitors bureau support their effort and acknowledge the problems that stem back generations.

This is a notion Courtney Hicks, one of the two founders of the boycott along with Kris Kaylin, said is all part of the multi-layering behind the boycott. It’s from both past and current oppression that many African Americans in the city have felt and are continuing to feel when they enter select businesses.

We like to say we are the Holy City. We like to talk about Gullah. We like to talk about Gulla Geechee, and we like to say that we are this place that has all this diversification. However, when you look into it, you do not have the people that you are profiting off of spearheading those businesses. You do not have the people who you are profiting off of their culture represented in the main tourist hub. Courtney Hicks, Outreach Assistant Avery Research Center

Some businesses continuing to symbolize the past in the present are being called out with the hashtag. All of those businesses that are on the boycott list are due to publicly documented instances.

Hall’s Chophouse, Playa Bowls, Henry’s on the Market, that’s not on King Street but that’s also one that we are asking to remove their support from. Las Olas and CBD Social, CBD Social actually did try to adulterate the name of the movement and put on their building they were a black-owned business thinking that was going to give them a protective shield. Courtney Hicks, Outreach Assistant Avery Research Center

Both Hicks and Gadsden said that the boycott is not on all of King Street but just those businesses that have either been a part of making the black community feel unwelcome or have used unnecessary language.

I don’t believe that business owners on King Street really do see the overarching scope of how their silence of their insinuations of violence among black bodies really has a long-lasting effect on their patrons. And we really want to call them out for their actions and their lack thereof. Courtney Hicks, Outreach Assistant Avery Research Center

Hicks added that now is a good time to listen and not to listen to rebut but to listen to understand.

