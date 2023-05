CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is launching a new flight out of Charleston International Airport (CHS) to celebrate its second year in Charleston.

Starting Tuesday, travelers can fly directly from Charleston, South Carolina to Charleston, West Virginia’s Yeager Airport (CRW).

CRW will become Breeze’s 25th route from CHS.

Flights will start May 31. The first flight will take off at 8:30 a.m.