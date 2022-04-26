NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways announced Tuesday that the airlines will add daily, non-stop service to Orlando, just hours after a similar announcement by Avelo Airlines.

Breeze Airways will begin nonstop service between Orlando and Charleston, with one-way fares starting at $39 starting June 23.

“We’re excited to connect our travelers daily to the theme park capital of the world,” said Elliott Summey, CEO and executive director of Charleston International Airport. “Having more families flying from Charleston to Orlando to experience the magic of Disney, Universal Studios and the many other attractions is a win for the community.

Orlando will be Breeze Airways’ 19th nonstop destination served from Charleston.