CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways on Tuesday announced nonstop service to Portland, Maine starting this spring.

Starting May 19, Breeze will launch nonstop routes from Charleston International Airport (CHS) to Portland. The route is currently on sale at an introductory fare of $49, one way.

“We are pleased to be able to offer low country travelers direct service to Portland, a popular New England tourist attraction, that like Charleston, is known for its excellent restaurants, historic buildings, art galleries, and access to Southern Maine beaches and state parks, said Elliott Summey, CEO and Executive Director of Charleston International Airport. Breeze’s extraordinary growth streak to some of the most underserved markets continues to benefit customers and stimulate demand with affordable fares and convenient service.”

Breeze is also offering discounted flights to 18 cities, including Phoenix, Arizona, from Charleston with fares starting at $29. The sale lasts through March.

