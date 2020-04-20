Brewers asking SCDOR to consider home deliveries for relief

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Though they’ve been deemed essential—breweries across the state and the Lowcountry are continuing to struggle.

For Pearce Fleming, Proprietor of Commonhouse Aleworks revenue is down 92%.

We have no crowds, we are only doing a little bit of takeout business here. From a distribution perspective, all of our draft beer sales have ceased completely. Pearce Fleming, Proprietor of Commonhouse Aleworks

Full-time bartenders have been kept on, while part time employees whose second job is at Commonhouse Aleworks have had their hours reduced or set to zero. All of the full-time brewers remain employed—despite less beer being made.

While breweries in South Carolina have been declared an essential business and given the ability to run orders to the curb—Brook Bristow, Executive Director for the South Carolina’s Brewers Guild, says more needs to be done.

Unfortunately, the only way for them to be actually able to sell is for someone to physically come to the location and pick it up. Brook Bristow, Executive Director SC Brewers Guild

The Guild is now proposing to the Department of Revenue a plan that would allow beer to door deliveries and direct sales noting some brewers are even having to throw beer out despite 60% of businesses slowing down production.

80 % of our respondents in the survey said that within 3 months they would have to close their doors and 15% of that is in the next month. So time is of the essence to try and get them some further relief to keep the doors open. Brook Bristow, Executive Director SC Brewers Guild

Fleming says in the end, it’s not the revenue that makes this pandemic the hardest on the industry, it’s the absence of the community.

The beer is table-stakes, its not why we do what we do. Why we do what we do is to build community. Pearce Fleming, Proprietor of Commonhouse Aleworks

