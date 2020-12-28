Business almost back to ‘usual’ for some Summerville shops

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – For many small businesses, this year has been the hardest yet as the pandemic continues on. But one Summerville business says reviewing their year, they feel they are almost back to normal.

For Everything Chic, they said the holidays brought shoppers from all over, but it’s not just the business from out of town keeping them up and running: it’s also from their neighbors.

Katie Marodis, the Shop Keeper for Everything Chic, said locals have been there for the shop through thick and thin. Many have told her they would not shop with big box stores this year but rather only shop small.

In return, Marodis said they’ve been doing everything that they can to keep all feeling safe while inside their one-of-a-kind shop.

We’ve been wiping down our things of course that everyone is touching right around the register and you just trying to make everyone feel as comfortable at home when they come in and they seem to. Katie Marodis, Shop Keeper ETC

Open 7 days a week for the past several weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, they’ve also added in some new retail options. The store have opted to take things online and on Facebook Live.

Marodis detailed that Myra Crutchfield, the owner of the shop, had begun going live throughout the holiday season and believes she’ll continue doing so. She added, ‘it’s fun and people do see new things that have come in and new things that we are showcasing.’

As for what shopping small means to Marodis personally?

People see the importance of shopping small people in town and we are a small business but they are very very supportive and that is huge to us. We don’t look at that lightly and we welcome them whether they are visitors to our towns or they are locals and we treat them all alike. Katie Marodis, Shop Keeper ETC

