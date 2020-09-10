Calls for the resignation of Postmaster General Dejoy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Renewed calls for the resignation of Postmaster General Louis Dejoy.

A report claims mail-order prescription delivery times were delayed after Dejoy put new policies into place.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bob Casey, who led the investigation, are now calling for Dejoy’s removal.

“They should remove the Postmaster General and they should be reversing the actions that he’s taken and put the resources in needed to be able to get deliveries on time,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The spokesman for the postal service released a statement about the investigation, saying the postal service remains. “Committed to fulfilling our obligations to provide consistent and reliable delivery service which includes the sacred duty of delivering medications to the American public.”