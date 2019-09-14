CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, Camp Happy Days is hosting their annual Pediatric Cancer Awareness Day on Sunday, September 22nd.

Camp Happy Days is a local non-profit organization whose mission is to offer support and encouragement to children diagnosed with cancer and their families by providing cost free year-round programs, special events and access to crisis resources.

This fun-filled event is happening at the North Charleston Riverfront Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be snacks and activities there for the entire family to enjoy which include a bounce house, slip n slides, games, cupcakes, face painting, and more.

This year’s speaker is Dr. Anca Dumitriu from MUSC who will provide some perspective and knowledge on pediatric Cancer.

Admission for the event is free, but if you wish to donate or learn more about Camp Happy Days and their fight against pediatric cancer, please visit https://www.camphappydays.org/donations/.