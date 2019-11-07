Candidate for North Charleston mayor wants to file to protest against Dorchester and Charleston County for incorrect ballots

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Last night, Mayor Keith Summey was victorious in North Charleston’s Mayoral Race.

Since his victory, his opponent John Singletary has refused to concede.

He says it’s because he believes there were a number of ballots that did not give voters the option to vote for mayoral candidates.

Singletary tells News 2 that he first received word of this issue on the morning of election day.

Instead of providing constituents with the option to pick their candidate of choice, Singletary says that only the option to vote on was the referendum for parks and libraries.

According to Singletary, this issue occurred because a poll worked had put in the wrong code for the voting machine.

Dorchester County has responded to this claim and stated that there had been an issue with a couple of the ballots, but that issue was immediately resolved. They also stated that a number of people were unaware that they were not residents in the district that they were trying to vote in.

Charleston County has not given a statement yet concerned this issue.

Singletary told news 2 today that he plans on filing to protest in both Charleston and Dorchester County.

At this time, we know the county is launching an investigation involving Singletary and comments made to a poll worker.

News details are said to follow.