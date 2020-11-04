Candidates claim 5 seats on Charleston County School Board

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be five new Charleston County School Board members after some heated races that spawned TV attack ads.

Kristen French and Courtney Waters ousted two longtime members, Reverend Chris Collins and Kevin Hollinshead, for the seats representing North Charleston.

Meanwhile, Lauren Herterich will take over a seat serving parents on the peninsula. That spot was left open after longtime member, Todd Garrett, stepped down earlier this year.

Erica Cokley and Helen Frazier won their seats to represent West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island and Ravenel.

