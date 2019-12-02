Car crashes into James Island Church

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a car ran into a James Island Church Sunday.

According to Roger Antonio with CCSO, the accident happened at James Island Baptist Church at 2023 Wappoo Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday.

“Fortunately nobody inside the church was injured,” Antonio said.

CCSO says the the driver was the sole occupant in the car and is being treated for serious injuries. Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.

We are told one lane of Maybank Highway is open, which is slowing traffic in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.