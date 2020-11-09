Car wreck causes hundreds of power outages throughout Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy reports that there are more than 700 power outages to businesses and homes in Mt. Pleasant after early morning crash.

According to dispatch, the wreck occurred at 1:53 a.m. Monday morning on Wando Park Blvd. and Stonewall Ct.

Dominion Energy reports that there are more than 750,000 customers served in the area. It is unclear if the accident is what directly impacted the power outage, but crews are working to restore power in the area.

We will continue to update as power is working to be restored in the area.