Carolina Panthers launch voter engagement initiative, stadium to serve as early voting site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD) – The Carolina Panthers announced on Thursday the launch of “Your Vote Counts,” an initiative by the player impact committee to increase voter participation this election season.

The initiative “will work alongside local, state, and national nonpartisan voter engagement organizations” to “educate, register, and mobilize voters in the Carolinas.”

We all have to do our part 🗳️#NFLVotes pic.twitter.com/6LidbdzpjV — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 6, 2020

Through these efforts, the Panthers hope to “encourage voters and help make the voting process safer and easier.”

One component of the initiative is a website that compiles important information regarding election dates, registration, and eligibility requirements.

Additionally, the Bank of America Stadium has been approved to serve as an early voting site. According to the Panthers, “from October 15 through 31, registered voters in Mecklenburg County can come to the stadium, regardless of their designated polling place, and cast their ballot early.”