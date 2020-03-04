Caught on camera: SUV rams gas pumps, cars in Ohio

(WKYC) Ohio’s Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released video and details regarding an incident that took place at a Painesville gas station on Saturday.

According to officials, 59-year-old Michael Craig was in the parking lot of the GetGo when he suddenly and intentionally plowed his Buick SUV into a gas pump around 11:50 a.m.

The pump became dislodged and smacked into a Ford pickup truck with two adults and their child inside.

The Ford then collided with the gas pump it was using, and the entire vehicle later burst into flames, however, all of three people made it out unharmed.

Craig’s Buick continued and hit another moving vehicle before eventually running into a chain link fence, where it caught fire.

Although people at the scene attempted to approach Craig and help him, witnesses say he told them he had a gun and was going to kill everyone.

