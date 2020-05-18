CCSD parents, students hopeful for in-person graduation ceremonies

Earlier this month, Charleston County School District (CCSD) announced graduation ceremonies will be held virtually on June 8th.

Now, people in the county are calling on the school board to let high school seniors walk on or around the originally planned date.

One West Ashley High mom started a petition, which now has close to 500 signatures, hoping the board would hear the plea and rearrange graduation plans.

“It’s a mixture of frustration and disappointment with not only our schools, but the whole district,” said Alexandra Simpson a senior at West Ashley High School.

“We’ve worked really hard and we deserve to get more,” said another West Ashley senior, Shelby Anderson.

Both students think the virtual ceremony is a “nice gesture” but not quite what they were hoping for.

Frustrations heightened after neighboring counties, Berkley, Dorchester, and Colleton, announced they would hold socially distant, in-person graduations in June and July.

Some schools are using football fields or other outdoor spaces to hold the events.

This idea is something CCSD leaders are discussing with area principals, but some parents and students are concerned that not everyone will be able to participate in the ceremonies if they are held late into the summer.

“We have children that are leaving,” said Grace Grammar, the West Ashley High mom who started the petition. “My son leaves for the military. He’s going to be in the Marines June 15th. There are numerous other ones that will not be here. They’ll never get to walk.”

Charleston City Council member Harry Griffin is also joining the fight on behalf of his district 10 constituents. He sent a letter to school board members today asking them to take a stand and to improve communication with the students.

“When I see all these parents and kids that are so hurt by this and frustrated…if they’re reaching out to me for help then I’ll do whatever I can to help them,” Griffin told News 2.

CCSD released a statement regarding graduation on May 8th. Part of that statement is below.

“We want to assure our seniors and their parents that appropriately recognizing our graduates is a top priority, as is the health and safety of all those who will be impacted by our decisions regarding graduation ceremonies.” Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, CCSD Superintendent

The full statement from CCSD can be found here.

A decision about in-person ceremonies will be made after the virtual ceremonies on June 8th while keeping the health and safety of students and attendees a priority.