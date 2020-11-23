CCSD plans to ramp up safety protocols after Thanksgiving break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Higher numbers of positive COVID-19 cases are being reported across South Carolina this month. That’s being reflected in our schools.

The Director of Nursing Services for Charleston County School District (CCSD), Ellen Nitz, says she has seen a slight uptick in positive cases on COVID-19 in schools over the last week, but she believes the trend is coming from people letting their guard down at home rather than in-person learning.

A concern of many is the safety of students and staff in schools after Thanksgiving break.

One of the biggest travel holidays of the year has been met with uncertainty as officials from both the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) are discouraging family travel.

“I hope that people have listened and decided not to travel and not to try and have our huge gatherings that we’ve had in the past,” said Nitz.

Once students and staff return to the classroom after the break, CCSD will be bumping up efforts to keep everyone safe.

“I already had a zoom meeting with all of my nurses this morning making sure that they knew to step up those processes in their schools as we return,” said Nitz.

Those processes include wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands often.

Nitz’s biggest message to families is to play it safe during and after Thanksgiving.

“If you feel that you had a close contact or a family member has said that they’ve been ill and you had contact with them, you need to go and get tested,” she said. “We’re tired of having to deal with this. But, if we don’t deal with this, then we’re setting ourselves up for the potential of having more cases.”

Students are scheduled to return to school after Thanksgiving to finish out the few weeks before the next holiday break.