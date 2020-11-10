CCSD preparing for transition into second quarter, testing new remote learning strategy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s been nearly nine weeks since the 2020-2021 school year began and now, the Charleston County School District is working hard to prepare for the second quarter.

The district will be bringing approximately 5,100 students back to the classroom on November 11th, the start of the second quarter. Schools that started the year off at a low capacity will be seeing the bulk of the students returning to school whereas schools that began the year at a higher capacity will be welcoming back far fewer students.

COVID safe seating capacities have been in place since September with little to no changes among CCSD schools.

“We’re just filling the seats that we had established,” said Jeff Borowy, the Chief Operating Officer for the Charleston County School District.

The district is working closely with each school to ensure common areas such as cafeterias, hallways and student drop-off and pick-up, can be handled safely while maintaining social distancing.

Another thing the district feels confident in as more students return is bus routes. Borowy says he does not think that the extra 5,000 students will cause a major problem on the transportation side.

Another change the district is making as the second quarter begins is the trial of a new remote learning strategy for some elementary school students called the remote regional strategy.

Some students may be assigned a teacher from another school to continue their online classes.

The district is testing this out because 20 elementary schools need assistance in accommodating online scheduling.

“Lets say I’m a school and I still have 14 kindergarteners who still want temporary remote. But my colleague down the road has five kindergarteners. So, we can collapse those two groups into one temporary remote class,” explained Michelle Simmons, the associate superintendent for the elementary learning community within CCSD.

Parents of students affected by this change have already been notified, according to a spokesperson for CCSD.