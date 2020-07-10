CCSD Reactivation Committee meets to discuss the upcoming school year

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – There’s now a month between teachers re-entering into their classrooms and decisions for the school year have yet to be finalized. On Friday, the Charleston County School District’s Reactivation Committee meeting convened to discuss the logistics of what in-person school in a Coronavirus Era would look like.

A physical distancing design—that’s what leaders with Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) called the layout they created for schools to resume in person safely.

In the pictures you can see a typical elementary design in the lower left, with a pod system for students in a pod. You can see that there’s 6 of them there so a capacity of 24 and we could probably add a couple more if necessary on a side table. And on the far right your he traditional high school and in some cases middle school desk. In which an L shape divider is mounted to the desk and would allow that desk to be closer. Jeffery Borowy, CCSD Chief Operating Officer

As for when the district will be reconvening, teachers will be back on the 11th of August while a tentative date is set for students on August 18th. Following input from Friday’s meeting, the date of students returning could change to August 31st.

If in person operations do resume, the district is looking seriously at three different national hybrid schedules. According to Karoyln Belcher, the Chief Academic officer, the A/B, A/B rotation is the hybrid they believe could work best for Charleston.

That would mean that on Mondays and probably on Thursdays a group of students comes into the classrooms for face to face instructions. And then on Tuesday and Fridays that group of students is at home learning through extension activities and some of our online adaptive digital content. Then alternatively if your family is in a B schedule it would to school on Tuesdays and Fridays. Karolyn Belcher, Chief Academic Officer CCSD

A multitude of items still being discussed are if teachers should be mandates to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to coming back to school. Superintendent Dr. Postlewait and Chief Operating Officer Borowy adding that there would be no cost for the test to teachers if they were to implement that necessity. A main issue according to committee members, that an individual could contract the virus after the test unknowingly and the wait time for test results to come in.

Another topic up for discussion: how they will ensure kids are wearing their masks, when they will be required to wear them, and if there will be any disciplinary actions for those that take the masks off. An additional complication with with masks and children being if they were to misplace the mask, this is similar to misplacing ID cards. A possible solution would be to have disposable masks available for students to utilize.

The next meeting will be on July 20th, that meeting will have the input from Friday’s meeting brought up to the board as whole. The hope is that by July 24th, the next committee meeting, decisions will have been made about the 2020/2021 school year.

