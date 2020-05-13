CCSD students earn $10,000 in National Merit Scholarships

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Four Charleston County School District (CCSD) students received $2,500 each in National merit Scholarships.

Josephine R. Drake and Robert K. Gourdie of Academic Magnet High School as well as Molly M. Bynum and Gillian L. Richard of Wando High School were chosen out of 15,000 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program Finalists.

The finalists “have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.” Nationwide, “the number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.”

Academic Magnet principal, Catherine Spencer, said that Drake and Gourdie’s “academic achievement is at the top of the class and their contributions to our school community are palpable.”

Wando High School principal, Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer said that “both Molly and Gillian have been dedicated, serious students who are highly respected by their classmates and their teachers.”

Nationally, some 7,600 finalists will receive a total of over $30 million in scholarships from the program.