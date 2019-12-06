CCSO asks for public’s help locating missing person

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Phillip Murray, age 65, was last seen in Charleston on the evening of December 1, according to CCSO.

He has not been seen since.

CCSO reports that it is believed he left in his vehicle (pictured): a maroon 2003 Mercedes, license plate IVJ979.

Murray has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’10 and 215 pounds, according to CCSO.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 202-1700. If it is after hours, contact Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200.

