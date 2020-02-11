CCSO helps find baby pig new home

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of an unusual discovery.

According to the CCSO Facebook Page, Master Deputy Kim Poirier of the Animal Control Unit discovered a baby pig- now named Melissa Mudpie- while working on a case in Mount Pleasant.

Poirier learned that Mudpie had come from a home where her previous owner could no longer care for her, but her new owner quickly realized that he did not have the proper equipment to care for her either.

The new owner allowed Poirier to “take custody of” Mudpie.

Poirier took it upon herself to research a good home; she contacted East Cooper Pet Relief, which linked her with Mudpie’s current owner in the upstate.

Mudpie is happily living in the Santee area, and CCSO reports that she will even be allowed inside the house.