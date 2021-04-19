CCSO, Humanities foundation hosting food giveaway in McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Humanities Foundation on Saturday will host a food distribution at Greater Howard AME Church in McClellanville.

The event will begin at 12:00 p.m. and run until 3:00 p.m., or until the food runs out.

Participants are asked to remain in their cars during the drive-thru event. One box of assorted groceries will be allocated to each vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis.

Limited home delivery is available. Those who want to request this service should call (843) 790-9831 and follow the prompts.

