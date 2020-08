CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car vs bicycle crash.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO, the crash happened in the 7600 block of Savannah Highway in Adams Run.

The southbound lanes of Savannah Highway are being re-routed around the scene.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route and to drive with caution.