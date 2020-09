CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday responded to an auto-vs-pedestrian collision on the 5200 block of Savannah Highway.

CCSO said that the accident occurred near the Caw Caw Interpretive Center, and that units were on scene around 10:30 p.m.

Savannah Highway was shut down near the site of the collision.

The victim’s injuries were described as life threatening.