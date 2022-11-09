CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers posing as members of CCSO and the Al Cannon Detention Center.

CCSO said in a release that phone scammers are identifying themselves as deputies with the sheriff’s office to swindle people to send money to have their loved ones released from jail.

“In recent cases reported to CCSO, one resident transferred $1,500 through Cash App, one sent $1,500 with Zelle and another sent $4,000 through Cash App and Venmo,” CCSO spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. “One caller urged the victim to pay up because their jailed loved one was in danger.”

Knapp said that Al Cannon Detention Center will not call people to request bail payments nor will law enforcement ask for payments over the phone. In addition, the warrants unit will not call people for funds to resolve the warrant – deputies will, however, make arrests to clear warrants.

Anyone concerned about a possible issue described by a caller can make inquire with CCSO at (843) 202-1700. Reports can also be made online here.

If anyone in Charleston County believed they have fallen victim to a scam, it can be reported to the sheriff’s office as well or local law enforcement.