CCSO welcomes aboard Cypher, an electronic storage detection K-9

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new K-9 has made his way onto the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office roster, and his name is Cypher. This 2-year-old black Labrador Retriever will specialize in detecting electronic storage devices linked to child pornography.

With electronic storage devices now no bigger than a dime, Cypher has his work cut out for him. This comes as the county reported roughly 90 new cases for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in 2020 alone.

The majority of those 90 cases, if not all according to Detective Jason Bowen, Cypher’s handler, will involve some type of a search warrant which will involve the deployment of Cypher.

Cypher’s initial training went on for 6 weeks. With a trainer linked to the Defenders for Children, he learned to detect an industrial chemical common to electronic storage devices. Averaging about 2 devices per search, the K-9s are able sniff out what officers cannot see. This comes in addition to learning to provide emotional therapy for the victims in these crimes. Both forms of training have proven be effective for agencies in the past.

Our K-9s had located evidence, hidden evidence that led to live victims. So and the scary part is, if the dog was not there, there’s a high chance those kids would not have been helped. Toni Clark, Defenders For Children

Finding evidence ultimately helps to convict sex offenders, child abusers, rapists, sex and human traffickers and online predators.

With Cypher and another electronic storage detection K-9 coming to Anderson county, there will be a total of 5 of these specialty K-9 units in the state. The Defenders for Children said their hope is for a total of 8 for the state of South Carolina. After fulfilling this need in South Carolina, the agency will work to provide animals to the city of Atlanta.

Each K-9 is roughly $23,000; these funds were raised by the Defenders for Children and covered training for both the handler and dog along with travel. The remaining costs of maintaining vehicles and the animal is up to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

For more on the Defenders for Children, click here.