CCU student faces child porn charges after tip about photos from gaming site chatroom

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Coastal Carolina University student faces child porn charges after police received an anonymous tip about photos from a gaming site chatroom.

Officials with the CCU Department of Public Safety said they received a Silent Witness submission about possible child pornography on an app called Discord. Discord is a free app designed for video gaming communities to share photos, texts and videos in chat areas during games.

The tipster named a CCU student as a person of interest. Campus police said a link through mideiafire.com was provided containing the files mentioned and supported the complaint. Mediafire.com is a file hosting and sharing site.

Christian Jeremiah Baker, 18, of Florence, was charged on Dec. 6 with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, and disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors. Campus police say the incident happened in September.

Baker has been released from J. Reuben Long on a $20,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation.