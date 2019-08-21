WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Changes may soon be on the way for the Citadel Mall in West Ashley as a part of the West Ashley Revitalization Plan.

The new MUSC Health West Campus already took over the former J.C. Penny and is set to open this Fall.

The goal for these plans is to ultimately make West Ashley a hub for the entire region. The size of the site will remain the same, but the Citadel Mall will be revolutionized. Spaces that are now parking lots will also see some changes with shops and services built on top of them.

If City Council decides to adopt these plans, we can expect to see some of these changes little by little over the next five to 10 years.

“Today Citadel Mall is an aging mall from many years ago,” Jacob Lindsey, Planning Director for the City of Charleston said. “In the future, it will be a whole new vibrant place. Mixed- used, with shops, with services, with workplaces that don’t exist today. And this is what the plan calls for. This is what people will see.”

This is a new vision that establishes broad changes. They’re right in line with the city’s own plans that have been in the works for the last three years.

“The West Ashley Revitalization Commission has made sure to include the Citadel Mall in their efforts and they’ve said that ‘we want major improvements there.’ This is exactly what we’ve been hoping for,” said Lindsey.

These plans will go before the City of Charleston’s Planning Commission on Wednesday.