Changes on the way for JetBlue flights to Washington, D.C. from Charleston International

Mt. Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – JetBlue has announced some flight changes coming later in 2019.

Beginning October 27, 2019, Jetblue will no longer offer the twice daily direct flight from Charleston International Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The company said exiting a market is never an easy decision.

“JetBlue continuously reviews its route network in order to ensure that it is optimizing capacity and route frequencies to each market’s needs,” said a spokesperson from JetBlue.

The airline is also canceling its direct flight from Jacksonville International Airport to Washington, D.C.

Beginning October 27, 2019, JetBlue is adding one additional daily roundtrip flight between Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and:

• Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

• Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

• Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)

• Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

The last day for Charleston direct JetBlue flights to Washington-National will be October 26, 2019.

Customers currently booked will be given the option to rebook with a connection through several other JetBlue focus cities or receive a full refund.

JetBlue will continue to serve Charleston with daily service to our Boston, New York-JFK and Fort Lauderdale focus cities.