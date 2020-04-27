Changing over the counter medications safely

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many are making the switch from taking ibuprofen daily to acetaminophen—doctors warn they are not interchangeable.

Dr. Angela Taylor with Trident Health said that high doses of acetaminophen that are taken daily has different effects than that of ibuprofen.

When you take that dosing on a repetitive basis or if you take more than that at once—you can do real harm to your liver. Angela Taylor M.D., Trident Health

For those battling liver ailments such as hepatitis, high dosage or daily dosing of acetaminophen can aggravate symptoms.

The reason studies showed ibuprofen as a Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug (NSAID) to avoid is due to it’s harshness to the kidneys. The kidneys are an organ already susceptible to damage from the Coronavirus.

However, ibuprofen is not the only over the counter to be wary of.

Really ibuprofen and any medication that is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory class can be hard on the kidneys. But that would include naproxen as well. Typically, those are the big ones over the counter. Angela Taylor M.D., Trident Health

While aspirin is categorized as an NSAID, Dr. Taylor does not recommend ceasing your daily regime.

For those that take aspirin on a regular basis for other medical problems, than I would ask not to stop that if you’re worried about COVID-19. Angela Taylor M.D., Trident Health

Dr. Taylor went on to note that similar to other drugs once deemed unsafe in the times of the Coronavirus and then later safe pending further research—ibuprofen could follow suit.

When making any changes to your medications, always consult your physician.

