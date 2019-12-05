Charles Drayton III passes away at 101 years old

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charles Henry Drayton III has passed away at the age of 101.

Carter Hudgins, president and CEO of Drayton Hall, released a statement on Thursday commemorating the life of Charles Drayton III, who died on Dec 2, 2019.

Hudgins stated that Charles Drayton III and his brother, Frank, were the seventh generation of Draytons to own Drayton Hall.

Charles Drayton III dedicated much of his life to the preservation of the historic site.

He will be missed by family, friends, and staff of Drayton Hall.

According to his obituary, a memorial service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 in Bishop Gadsden, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way at 10:30 a.m. with a reception following. He will have a private burial.

Memorials may be made to the Charles Henry Drayton III Preservation Endowment Fund at Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Rd., Charleston, SC 29414-7105.

