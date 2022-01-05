Charleston airports to receive over $7M in federal funding, part of Biden’s infrastructure bill

COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD) – Congressman James Clyburn on Wednesday announces that South Carolina airports will receive more than $32 million in federal funding.

Airports in Charleston will receive more than $7 million in federal funding in part of the November Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) passed by President Biden.

Charleston International/AFB: $7,069,697

Charleston Executive: $295,000

Officials say that the funding will be used to invest in runways, taxiways, safety, and sustainability projects, along with terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.

South Carolina House Republicans voted against approving the federal investments, with only one South Carolina Senator voting for the funding in the Senate.

“The American people have been asking for infrastructure fixes for a long time. The previous administration promised investments in infrastructure, but President Biden delivered,” Congressman Clyburn says. “The arrival of these millions of dollars is long overdue and will ensure South Carolina has the funding to create safe and more sustainable airports.

The federal funding will come from the Airport Infrusture Grant program created by the IIJA, which provides $15 billion over five years.