Charleston Animal Society hosts annual puppy bowl IV

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society put on a socially distanced puppy bowl to give the puppies a chance to win over people’s hearts.

Puppies were fired up for the big game as the Kansas City Canines took on the Tampa Bay Barkateers.

The Charleston Animal Society made sure people were able to still enjoy the event by giving the people in attendance areas to socially distance while playing with the dogs.

17 puppies and 4 dogs were up for adoption giving people a chance to spend time with them and maybe take one home.

Kay Hyman Director of Community Engagement for The Charleston Animal Society says this event is all about saving animals’ lives and getting the community involved while doing it.

“The most important mission we have is to save lives and this is how we do it, is getting these guys out into the community and getting them into new homes. This event is all about saving animals’ lives so there are eighteen puppies that are gonna play four quarters of football and they are hoping that they will be adopted today.” Kay Hyman, Director of Community Engagement for The Charleston Animal Society.

Hyman tells News 2 that all the puppies and dogs were adopted, leaving an overall win for both teams.